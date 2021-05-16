Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 11,732 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 6,12,224. Active caseload in the state stands at 1,07,403. Out of the 11,732 new infections, 6,569 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,163 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,710 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Cuttack with 870 new infections.

A total of 1,08,82,756 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,781.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (700), Sundargarh (641), Sambalpur (538), Balasore (472), Mayurbhanj (418), Nabarangpur (417), Bhadrak (414), Bolangir (401), Jharsuguda (391), Puri (390), Jajpur (383), Bargarh (363), Jagatsinghpur (330), Koraput (289), Boudh (277), Kalahandi (274), Nayagarh (261), Ganjam (259), Subarnapur (255), Rayagada (245), Nuapada and Keonjhar (220 each), Dhenkanal (153), Malkangiri (145), Kendrapara (139), Deogarh (129), Kandhamal (84) and Gajapati (77).

The State Pool reported 267 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

PNN