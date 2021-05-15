Bhubaneswar: A new crematorium at Patia, Bhubaneswar being constructed on war footing by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for cremation of COVID-19 victims is likely to be operational by May 25, an official of the civic body said Saturday.

The construction work is being expedited keeping in mind the rising number of Covid deaths in Bhubaneswar and to release pressure on the existing crematorium at Satya Nagar in the capital city.

Commissioner of the civic body Sanjay Kumar Singh had visited the under construction crematorium site in Patia Friday afternoon.

Singh took stock of the progress in the construction work. He instructed the officials to make the crematorium ready for operation by May 25 to help the city residents in performing the last rites without difficulty.

“The new crematorium at Patia is an LPG-operated crematorium which will immensely help in cremation of bodies much faster than the traditional ones. The crematorium has been designated for cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients,” the commissioner expressed.

Notably, in a similar development, another crematorium in Bharatpur area in the capital city will become operational soon. Meanwhile, the lone electric burner at Satya Nagar, that had been lying defunct since August last week, has already been repaired and is now in use.

PNN