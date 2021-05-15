Sonepur: At a time when family members and relatives abandon their loved ones who die owing to COVID-19, the local administration in Biramaharajpur block of Subarnapur district has set an example by performing the last rites of one such coronavirus infected woman.

According to sources, the case was reported from Adal village under Khandahota panchayat in the district. A woman identified as Bhama Jal of Adal village had tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago.

After battling against the deadly virus, she succumbed Saturday morning. However, the deceased woman’s relatives did not turn up to perform her last rites fearing that they might get infected by Covid virus.

Later, on being informed by the local Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) that the body had been lying at the facility for hours together, Biramaharajpur Block Development Officer (BDO) Motilal Sulia, Junior Engineer Binit Lakra, Block Office staff Sriram Mishra and Sanjay Das, including Khandahota’s former sarpanch Nityananda Sahoo made necessary arrangements for the last rites and cremated the woman.

PNN