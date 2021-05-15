Puri: The famous Swargadwar cremation ground in Puri town, which had been earmarked under master development and beautification plan, was inaugurated by the Collector Samarth Verma Saturday.

According to sources, the Swargadwar crematorium has been made of precast concrete. Simultaneously, 28 cremations can be carried out at the renovated crematorium at a time, an official expressed.

Notably, the State government has spent around Rs 6.3 crore for the renovation and beautification of Swargadwar and its adjoining areas. The district administration hopes that people coming here from far-off places for cremation of their near and dear ones would not take any bitter experience with them while returning back to their homes.

The government had chalked out plans to renovate the Swargadwar along similar lines to the Vaikuntha Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Telangana. The ambitious renovation plan also includes construction of a road over bridge (ROB) from Swargadwar side to sea shore in order to facilitate hassle free movement amid traffic snarls.

PNN