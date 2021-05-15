Jharsuguda: As many as 68 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) who were earlier lodged at Jharsuguda Sub-Jail located at OMP area in this town and the district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the jail informed Saturday.

According to a source, 182 swab samples in four phases had been collected earlier from the inmates and sent for RT-PCR testing after some of the UTPs developed Covid symptoms a few days ago.

However, 68 of them were found positive Saturday morning after the reports came in. The COVID-19 infected inmates have been kept in separate wards to prevent further spread of the infection inside the sub-jail, the official expressed.

“Swabs from 182 prisoners had been collected on May 1 and 2 and again on May 5 and 6. Out of them 68 were found infected with the virus. They have been kept under isolation in separate wards in the jail. Necessary medical assistance is being provided to them,” jailor Debendra Tharty said.

Contact tracing of the infected is underway. More RT-PCR testing would be carried out if required. Presently, the sub-jail has a total of 280 prisoners. Following detection of the 68 cases, the jail premises have been sanitised, the jailor added.

PNN