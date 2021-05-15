Balasore: In a tragic road mishap that took place in the wee hours of Saturday, at least three persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a car in which they were travelling fell off a bridge on NH-16 near Birla Tyres in Balasore district.

According to a source, the fatal road mishap took place when some youths were travelling to Bhubaneswar from Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district. All of them are said to be residents of Baripada.

The deceased youths have been identified as Rabindra Kumar Sahu and Santosh Kumar Panda of Takatpur area in Baripada and Pintu Acharya of Chilima village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj.

The two injured, including Bapun Mohanty of Takatpur were rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The ill-fated car had five persons on board and they were on their way from Baripada to Bhubaneswar when the mishap occurred.

PNN