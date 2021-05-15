Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 11,805 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 6,00,492. Active caseload in the state stands at 1,06,471. Out of the 11,805 new infections, 6,611 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,194 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 21. Out of the total 21 fatalities, Khurda alone reported (four including two from Bhubaneswar); Angul (three); Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts (two each); Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput and Nuapada districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,414 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,209 new infections.

A total of 1,08,25,914 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 9,329.

Also read: Irregularities alleged in development works in Nimapara; locals demand probe

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (1,197), Angul (668), Sambalpur (553), Bargarh (421), Jajpur (392), Puri (388), Kalahandi (377), Mayurbhanj (374), Bolangir (358), Ganjam (331), Jharsuguda (327), Nuapada (307), Balasore (303), Bhadrak (300), Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (280 each), Jagatsinghpur (274), Boudh (246), Nabarangpur (239), Subarnapur (214), Koraput (196), Keonjhar (188), Kendrapara (147), Rayagada (137), Gajapati (115), Deogarh (109), Malkangiri (94) and Kandhamal (83).

The State Pool reported 284 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

PNN