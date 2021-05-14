Nimapara: Local residents of Kalapanchana panchayat under Nimapara block in Puri district alleged Friday that large scale irregularities were hampering development work and projects. They alleged that huge amounts have been embezzled by unscrupulous officials by carrying out low-quality of construction works. The officials flouted government guidelines and estimates during implementation of the projects, they added.

According to a source, funds of lakhs of rupees had been provided through the panchayat for the development works like construction of parks, playgrounds and a village pond under the MGNREGS scheme. An amount of Rs 5,00,000 were granted for a pond.

Local villagers of the Kalapanchana panchayat namely Subash Chandra Lenka, Sushant Kumar Patra, Pradip Barik, Ashok Kumar Lenka, Shabit Khan, Jaimur Khan and Sharat Kumar Giri alleged tenders have not been floated before construction of the pond began.

The local residents warned that they would start an agitation in future if an inquiry is not conducted by the state Vigilance department.

On being contacted, Nimapara block development officer (BDO) Manoj Kumar Behera said, “We have got the allegations made by some locals. Necessary action will be taken after investigation.”

PNN