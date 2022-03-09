Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 128 new Covid-19 cases, of which 25 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,245. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,110.

Odisha reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,102 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported zero (00) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Puri district reported the single death case.

Out of the total 128 new infections, 75 were reported from quarantine centres while 53 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 108 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with 18 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with16 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (4), Balasore (7), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (9), Boudh (1), Cuttack (2), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (3), Kalahandi (1), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (1), Koraput (2), Mayurbhanj (11), Nabarangpur (14), Nuapada (1), Sambalpur (9) and Sundargarh (12).

The State Pool reported three new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,96,86,536 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 213.

PNN