Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,342 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,83,523. The active caseload in the state now stands at 13,516. Out of the 1,342 new infections, 775 were reported from quarantine centres while 567 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,315 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Odisha also reported 68 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,236 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported 66 Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda reported highest 13 deaths. It was followed by Puri and Sundargarh districts (12 each), Cuttack (11), Kendrapara (four), Bargarh (three), Balasore and Dhenkanal districts (two each) and Bhadrak, Bolangir, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 477 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 164 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur (78), Jajpur (66), Balasore (59), Puri (55), Kendrapara (43), Mayurbhanj (41), Bhadrak (40), Angul (30), Nayagarh (28), Keonjhar (23), Dhenkanal (19), Rayagada and Sambalpur (18 each), Sundargarh (13), Koraput (11), Ganjam (nine), Bargarh (eight), Malkangiri (seven), Kandhamal (five), Gajapati and Subarnapur (four each), Bolangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Nuapada (three each) and Nabarangpur (two).

The State Pool reported 105 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,63,55,276 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,630.

PNN