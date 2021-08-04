Jajpur: A team of Vigilance sleuths Wednesday arrested Jajpur drainage division superintending engineer Chandi Prasad Mohapatra while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to clear pending bills pertaining to vehicles hired by his department.

According to an official source, the anti-corruption wing also initiated simultaneous raids on houses of the engineer located in Bhubaneswar and Tirtol following his arrest in the morning.

Mohapatra was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the owner of a vehicle. The latter had rented out his vehicle to Jajpur drainage division. After being informed by the vehicle owner that Mohapatra was demanding bribe, the Vigilance officials laid a trap leading to arrest, Cuttack Vigilance DSP Surendra Rayguru said.

It is pertinent to mention, the arrest of Mohapatra comes close on the heels of arrest of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, private secretary to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member a few days ago.

PNN