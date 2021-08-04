Bolangir: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian Wednesday reviewed various ongoing projects in Bolangir.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg and National Health Mission-Odisha Director Shalini Pandit, Mohapatra and Pandian directed officials concerned in Bolangir district to expedite ongoing works for on time completion of the projects.

According to an official, the senior bureaucrats reviewed projects at Panchayat Samiti High School in Deogaon and PP Academy in Bolangir town. The team also interacted with students, teachers and alumni of the respective schools during the visit in the morning.

Also read: Physical classes to commence at technical institutions in Odisha from August 9

Twenty-four high schools in the district will have modern infrastructure such as smart classrooms, science laboratories, e-libraries and other upgraded facilities soon. These schools have been shortlisted for development under School Transformation Programme of the 5T initiative.

Later, the high-level team reviewed ongoing works at Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (SBBMCH). The team instructed officials concerned to ensure good-quality of work in the project. The team also reviewed progresses of under-construction ESS building, service block, medical gas pipeline system and nurse hostel.

Besides, the senior bureaucrats reviewed the progress of an under-construction liquid medical oxygen plant and PSA Plant, including a resting lobby for attendants of patients, an Ahaar centre, Covid ward, ENT and Orthopedic wards under WODC, pediatric ICU facilities and an oxygen supply manifold system (OSMS), the official stated.

Later, the team visited Lower Suktel irrigation project site and reviewed the progress of its dam and spillway construction. The bureaucrats directed concerned officials to complete the work by June 2022.

In addition, the team also reviewed progress of a science park, a planetarium, new bus terminal, sub-divisional hospitals at Patnagarh and Titilagarh, Bolangir by-pass road project, Maharani Sagar (pond) restoration and beautification works. The team directed to expedite land acquisition process for the ambitious Bolangir by-pass road.

Bolangir district Collector Chanchal Rana, Superintendent of Police Nitin Kushalkar and several other senior departmental officials accompanied the high-level team during the tour.

PNN