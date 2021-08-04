Bhubaneswar: All institutions providing technical education in Odisha and their respective hostels will reopen for final year students from August 9, joint secretary of state Skill Development and Technical Education department Ajay Kumar Nayak informed Wednesday.

Hostels will open by strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols and thereby ensuring safety of students, the department emphasised.

According to an official, a letter in this regard was sent by the joint secretary of the department to authorities of technical institutions in Odisha. Also, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued for conduct of physical classes.

Considering improvement in Covid-19 situation, the state government has directed to reopen all the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics and diploma institutions including industrial training institutes to reopen, which are under the administrative control of the department, the official added.

Notably, as part of recently announced unlock guidelines, the state government has also allowed reopening of schools for Class X and Class XII students, which opened from July 26 this year.

PNN