Bhubaneswar: The previously imposed restrictions for people coming from outside Odisha, which required production of Covid-19 test report with negative result or the final vaccination certificate on demand, was withdrawn by the state government Tuesday afternoon.

Following the announcement of fresh unlock guidelines a few days ago and with decline in Covid-19 cases, these documents will no longer be required for people coming from other states, a notification issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) clarified.

Also read: Odisha registers 1,315 new Covid-19 cases; 66 more fatalities

“Orders regarding stipulations/ restrictions as per Clause-A vide Order No-2980/ (R&DM), dated-30.05.2021 (i.e. entry of people into Odisha from other states by producing Rapid Antigen Test/ RT-PCR negative Report/ final vaccination certificate etc) is hereby withdrawn,” the SRC’s official notification stated.

In order to contain the probable rise in Covid-19 cases, the government had earlier imposed restrictions for people coming to Odisha from other states.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Odisha registered 1,315 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 9,82,181. The active caseload in the state now stands at 13,872. The state had registered 1,129 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

PNN