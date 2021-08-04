Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,315 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,82,181. The active caseload in the state now stands at 13,872. Out of the 1,315 new infections, 762 were reported from quarantine centres while 553 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,129 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Odisha also reported 66 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,168 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported 69 Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported highest 18 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (10), Puri (nine), Mayurbhanj (six), Angul (five), Jajpur and Jharsuguda districts (three each), Bhadrak, Bolangir and Nayagarh districts (two each) and Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Incidentally, out of 18 fresh fatalities reported from Khurda district, 11 are from the state capital.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 413 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 198 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (89), Puri (67), Mayurbhanj (62), Jagatsinghpur (53), Angul (52), Bhadrak (49), Balasore (43), Kendrapara (28), Nayagarh (25), Sambalpur (23), Dhenkanal (18), Sundargarh (16), Keonjhar (13), Rayagada (12), Ganjam (11), Subarnapur (eight), Deogarh (seven), Koraput and Nuapada (six each), Gajapati and Malkangiri (five each), Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur (four each) and Bargarh (two).

The State Pool reported 84 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,62,89,130 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,702.

PNN