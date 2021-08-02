Bhubaneswar: Members of the student’s wing of the Odisha Congress staged an agitation Monday in front of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office here over recruitment ‘scam’. They demonstrated after huge quantities of fake admit cards were recovered from the house of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo during raids conducted by Vigilance department officials July 30. Before his suspension, Sahoo was working as the private secretary of an SSC member. The protesters demanded investigation into the ‘recruitment scam’ as Sahoo had amassed disproportionate assets.

The agitators attempted to barge into the SSC office shouting slogans. They stated that several other top officials are involved in the scam. Sahoo’s arrest is just a tip of the iceberg, the agitators said. The Congress workers led by senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray were also involved in a scuffle with police personnel.

The agitation which started Monday would be intensified in the days ahead until an investigation into the entire affair is ordered, leader of the Congress student’s wing Manas Ranjan Choudhury said.

PNN