Bhubaneswar: Dengue cases are on the rise in the state Capital. Approximately 10 to 15 patients are being admitted daily at the Capital Hospital here, its director Laxmidhar Mohapatra said Monday.

“Fifty-six dengue patients are now being treated at the Capital Hospital. Eighty-seven persons with symptoms of fever underwent dengue tests Sunday. However, there is no shortage of beds for dengue patients as there is a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases,” Mohapatra said while briefing mediapersons here.

“If dengue cases continue to rise, blood banks may face shortage of platelets that is needed for treatment of the patients. Around 15 units of platelets are being provided to the Capital Hospital daily for treatment of dengue patients,” Mohapatra added.

A few weeks ago, director of the Public Health department, Niranjan Mishra had advised people having symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease to visit government-run hospitals for free testing.

The health facilities providing free dengue testing services are Capital Hospital, AIIMS, RMRC and Khurda district headquarters hospital.

Notably, dengue mosquitoes usually breed in stagnant water. People have been advised to keep their households and surroundings clean and make sure that water does not accumulate near their houses in various types objects, the Health department had earlier said.

PNN