Konark: The world famous heritage site Sun temple (otherwise known as ‘black pagoda’) at Konark in Puri district reopened Monday morning for visitors, a senior official of the Tourism department informed. It had remained closed since lockdown was imposed in the state May 5 due to the second wave of Covid-19. With the lockdown rules being relaxed slowly, the Tourism department has decided to open the 13th century temple for visitors. However, the temple will remain closed Saturday and Sunday as weekend shutdown will be strictly implemented in Puri district.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which looks after maintenance of the monument has made detailed arrangements for the purpose. Visitors to the temple will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols implemented by the Odisha government while visiting the temple. Thermal screening of visitors will be carried out at the entry point.

Puri district administration has also taken appropriate steps to restrict footfall at the heritage site. As per the SOP, a maximum of 2,000 visitors will be permitted entry in a day, the official added.

Notably, visitors can buy their entry tickets, only in online mode, by scanning a QR code which has been provided at the entry point. Manual buying of tickets will not be allowed at present.

PNN