Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday decided to hold a 10-day celebration marking the second anniversary of the BJP government in the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be invited to attend the event between June 12 and 21.

The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“It has been decided to invite the PM to join the celebration on any day convenient to him between June 12 and 21. The PMO will take a final decision,” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters after the meeting.

Last year, Modi had joined the 1st anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, Pujari said.

It was also decided at the meeting that the government’s second anniversary celebration will be kept simple, keeping in view the PM’s appeal to spend wisely, an official statement said, adding that the CM has asked the ministers and officials to highlight the government’s achievements through information dissemination instead of lavish events.

The government will release booklets, leaflets, and digital content across print, electronic, and social media platforms to inform people how the state’s BJP government performed in the last two years.

According to the statement, each department will showcase its achievements through press conferences and publications.

The celebrations will revolve around seven themes like Shakti Odisha, Samruddha Krushi Odisha, Sustha Odisha, Nirmana Odisha, Utkarsha Odisha, Janashakti Odisha, and Kaushal Odisha.

The anniversary programmes will also outline the government’s vision for the next 10 years, presenting long-term goals in development, welfare, and infrastructure, it added.

This apart, Pujari said all ministers have been asked to submit departmental report cards, which will be shared with the public to underline transparency and accountability.

The BJP formed the government in Odisha June 12, 2024, after defeating the BJD, which had ruled the state since 2000 under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Chief Minister’s Advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and other senior officials.