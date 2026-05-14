Bhubaneswar: Long queues of vehicles were seen at fuel outlets across Odisha Thursday, with some showing no stock board.

However, the state government claimed that there was no shortage of fuel in the state, and the situation was created due to panic buying by some people.

We are aware of the matter. The state government will soon take a decision in this regard, Chief Secretary Anu Garg told reporters.

Apart from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, reports of long queues of vehicles at petrol pumps were received from Jeypore, Kalahandi, Kendrapada and other places.

While all the petrol pumps erected barricades to control the crowd, some outlets regulated supply by allowing two-wheelers to take petrol up to Rs 200 and the four-wheelers worth Rs 2,000.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Sanjay Lath, however, said this is a temporary phase created due to panic buying of fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to remain alert when consuming petrol and diesel.

The people have misinterpreted the PM’s message on austerity. There is an adequate stock of petrol and diesel in Odisha. There is no shortage here, and people should not believe in rumours, Lath said.

Lath said that of the 3,000 fuel outlets in the state, around 100 have turned dry due to panic buying over the past 2-3 days. He said petrol and diesel sales have increased significantly in the last three days.

Nearly, 3 to 4 fuel stations of 41 outlets in Bhubaneswar are currently facing stock shortage. Most of these would be refilled by evening, Lath said.