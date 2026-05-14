Bhubaneswar: Street food lovers in the state capital may soon get a dedicated place to enjoy gupchup, with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation planning to launch a special ‘Gupchup Bazaar’ in the city.

According to reports, the proposed vending zone will come up on a roadside stretch in front of the Regional Institute of Education in the Acharya Vihar area.

The civic body said the initiative is aimed at providing a hygienic and organised space for vendors and reducing traffic congestion caused by roadside stalls in busy areas of the city.

Initially, the market is expected to accommodate 30 to 40 vendors. Sellers currently operating in Saheed Nagar, Nicco Park and nearby areas are likely to be shifted to the new site.

The location has already been beautified with paver blocks and decorative lighting. Parking facilities and other basic amenities will also be arranged for visitors.

The BMC has prepared more than 80 customised trolleys to maintain uniformity and hygiene standards. Vendors will be required to use gloves and follow food safety norms while serving customers.

The market is expected to remain open during evening hours and will offer different varieties of gupchup, including traditional, dahi and mint-based flavours.

Officials said the project is being launched as a pilot initiative to streamline street vending and create a clean and well-managed food destination in the city. If successful, similar markets may be introduced in other parts of Bhubaneswar.