Villagers said they were displaced in 2021 due to the Baghalti Irrigation Project and rehabilitated elsewhere, but assurances given by the district administration remain unfulfilled.

They recalled staging a sit-in protest in front of the collector’s office May 2, 2025, after which officials assured them that their demands would be addressed at the earliest. However, they alleged that no concrete action has been taken since then.

Among their key demands are linkage of the village to the mega drinking water project, payment of compensation to persons above 18 years of age, issuance of certificates to 37 displaced families, identification of a cremation ground, allocation of homestead pattas in the new settlement, and employment opportunities for women.

The villagers urged the administration to act immediately, warning that they would launch a democratic agitation if their demands are not met.