Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl has been missing since March 14, prompting the Commissionerate Police to announce a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The missing teenager has been identified as Ipsita Sarangi, daughter of Dinamani Sarangi, a resident of Jagannath Vihar in Bharatpur area.

According to a public notice issued by police, Ipsita is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. Police said efforts are underway to trace her safely.

Authorities appealed to the public to share any information related to the girl’s whereabouts and assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

People with any information have been asked to contact the helpline numbers 9438601553 or 7077566079 immediately.

Police also urged citizens to circulate the notice widely to aid the search operation.