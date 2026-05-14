Raipur: Virat Kohli bounced back from a lean patch in the previous two matches with a classy unbeaten century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash Wednesday.

Chasing 193 for victory, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes, and shared a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 27 balls) to guide RCB to win in 19.1 overs.

Following the win, RCB climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, level with Gujarat Titans but ahead on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a fine 71 as his side posted a competitive 1924.

Raghuvanshi’s 46-ball innings was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.

He shared a crucial 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Cameron Green (32 off 24 balls) and another key 76-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh (49 not out off 29 balls).

Brief Scores

Kolkata Knight Riders 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 71, Cameron Green 32, Rinku Singh 49; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 134).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 194 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 105 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Kartik Tyagi 332).