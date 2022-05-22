Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases, of which none is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,372. Active caseload in the state now stands at 110.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,126 as per a tweet of state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Sunday morning. The state had also reported zero Covid-19 fatality Saturday.

Out of the total 15 new infections, ten were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered eight cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with nine persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Balasore with two new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool reported two new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 3,16,27,610 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 21.

