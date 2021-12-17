Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases, of which 26 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,52,472. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,976.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,441 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Thursday.

Kalahandi alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 154 new infections, 91 were reported from quarantine centres while 63 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 173 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 79 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 20 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Bhadrak (3), Bolangir (1), Boudh (1), Deogarh (7), Dhenkanal (2), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (2), Kalahandi (1), Mayurbhanj (4), Nayagarh (1), Puri (2), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (3) and Sundargarh (2).

The State Pool reported 19 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,47,08,131 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 166.

PNN