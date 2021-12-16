Keonjhar: Keonjhar administration will soon chalk out detailed plans for beautification as well as development of Baladev Jew temple, Gundicha temple and Bada Danda in the district, Collector Ashish Thakare informed Thursday.

This was decided in a meeting of district-level officials.

An official source said that beautification and development of Bada Danda of the 16th-Century old temple will also include a patch of road stretching up to Siddha Matha. Collector Thakare discussed with local residents in this regard the previous day, the source added.

In addition, a separate slot will be developed for trucks and other heavy vehicles presently parking on both sides along the Bada Danda. The road will be widened, various temporary sheds will be erected along it and front portion of the temple will be beautified.

Further, surrounding areas of Gundicha temple will be decorated with Jhoti (mural artworks) and other ornamentations. “Locals will be appealed not to let their domestic cattle throng the Bada Danda. The proposed beautification and development works will be started soon and completed well ahead of Rath Yatra,” Thakare informed.

Forest garden will be developed alongside the patch of road stretching up to Siddha Matha, the Collector added.

Keonjhar Sub-Collector and Executive Officer of Baladev Jew temple Ramachandra Kisku, Regional Transport Officer Nirmal Mohanty and several other senior citizens and officials attended the meeting.

