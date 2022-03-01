Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 168 new Covid-19 cases, of which 29 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,206. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,340.

Odisha reported seven (08) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,079 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Tuesday morning. The state had reported eight (07) Covid-19 fatalities Monday.

Out of total 171 new infections, 99 were reported from quarantine centres while 69 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 171 cases of coronavirus infections Monday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with 31 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 22 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are Angul (4), Balasore (14), Bhadrak (1), Balangir (2), Boudh (1), Cuttack (9) Dhenkanal (2), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (6) Jharsuguda (16), Kalahandi (1), Kendrapada (10), Keonjhar (1), Khurda (8), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (6), Nawarangpur (1), Nuapada (8), Puri (1), Rayagada (2), Sundargarh (14)

The State Pool reported 2 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,93,08,260 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 430.