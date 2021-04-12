Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,741 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,51,302 with 9,259 active cases.

Out of the 1,741 new cases, 1,015 were reported from quarantine centres while 726 contracted the virus locally.

Sundargarh registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections as 268 more persons in the district contracted the virus, followed by Khurda with 204 cases.

A total of 94,00,456 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far.

Also read: Gangster Hyder’s escape: Six police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

District wise breakdown:

Angul: 43 Balasore: 158 Bargarh: 97 Bhadrak: 11 Bolangir: 93 Boudh: 5 Cuttack: 58 Deogarh: 9 Dhenkanal: 2 Gajapati: 14 Ganjam: 9 Jagatsinghpur: 9 Jajpur: 38 Jharsuguda: 43 Kalahandi: 114 Kandhamal: 8 Kendrapara: 2 Keonjhar: 53 Khurda: 204 Koraput: 9 Malkangiri: 3 Mayurbhanj: 39 Nabarangpur: 80 Nayagarh: 7 Nuapada: 96 Puri: 54 Rayagada: 35 Sambalpur: 121 Subarnapur: 13 Sundargarh: 268 31. State Pool: 46

PNN