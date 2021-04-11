Bhubaneswar: Odisha police Sunday suspended six personnel for dereliction of duty after gangster Sheikh Hyder escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he was under treatment.

According to a source, one havildar and five constables who were deployed for the security of Hyder have been suspended. The suspended cops are havildar Ramesh Chandra Dehuri and constables Bulbul Sahu, Deepak Kumar Sahu, Mohammed Mausim, Umakant Behera and Sudhansu Majhi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the notorious gangster who has been serving a lifer in connection with a murder case and several other crimes escaped from the hospital while undergoing treatment Saturday.

Odisha DGP Abhay Sunday morning reviewed the ongoing search operations which are presently underway to apprehend the gangster.

“As per the DGP’s instruction, five to six teams have been formed to nab the gangster who is now on the run. We are keeping a close surveillance at airports, railway routes, stations, road routes and bus stands,” Crime Branch ADG Yashwant Jethwa expressed.

The CCTV footage has been examined and the security guard on duty has also been interrogated. All necessary measures are being taken and hopefully the gangster will be arrested soon, Jethwa added.

Notably, Hyder escaped from ward No.-5 of the surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after overpowering an APR guard who was on his security duty.

PNN