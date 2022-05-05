Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, of which four are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,103. Active caseload in the state now stands at 99.

Out of the total 18 new infections, 11 were reported from quarantine centres while seven persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with seven (07) persons testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Nuapada with three (03) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Bolangir (1), Keonjhar (1), Sambalpur (2) and Subarnapur (1).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,13,80,140 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 11.

