Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,070 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,49,929. The active caseload in the state now stands at 21,742. Out of the 2,070 new infections, 1,195 were reported from quarantine centres while 875 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 64 new fatalities as of Thursday taking total tally in the state to 4,925 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 446 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 319 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (57), Balasore (176), Bargarh (15), Bhadrak (66), Bolangir (7), Boudh (11), Deogarh (3), Dhenkanal (44), Gajapati (6), Ganjam (12), Jagatsinghpur (97), Jajpur (136), Jharsuguda (8), Kalahandi (12), Kandhamal (18), Kendrapara (77), Keonjhar (56), Koraput (23), Malkangiri (20), Mayurbhanj (81), Nabarangpur (11), Nayagarh (59), Nuapada (7), Puri (110), Rayagada (18), Sambalpur (16), Subarnapur (8) and Sundargarh (66).

The State Pool reported 85 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,49,15,504 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,563.

PNN