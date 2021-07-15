Puri: Multiple cracks were detected on the chariots of Lord Jagannath, His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during a thorough inspection carried out by chariot construction engineering committee outside Gundicha temple here Thursday, a source said.

The inspection was conducted a day ahead of the Dakshina Moda (southward turn) ritual and cracks were found on the wheels of Darpadalana and Taladhwaja (the chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra) and on the axle of Nandighosa (the chariot of Lord Jagannath), a senior official informed.

Meanwhile, swinging into action, around 10 Maharana, six Bhoi and three Kamara servitors along with a 45-member team of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Bhubaneswar have started the repair work. Cracks will either be repaired or the faulty wooden parts will be replaced with new ones, the senior official source informed.

PNN