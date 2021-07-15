Bhubaneswar: In order to keep Covid-19 at bay and to contain its probable spread in future days, the state government has extended previously imposed partial lockdown till 6.00am of August 1, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed Thursday.

Several relaxations have been given to the public in view of falling Covid cases. The new guidelines will come into force from 6.00am, July 16, the chief secretary added.

According to Mohapatra, all shops in 20 districts coming under ‘Category A’ will remain open from 7.00am to 8.00pm. Similarly, in 10 districts coming under ‘Category B’, the shops will open from 7.00am to 5.00pm.

The weekend shutdowns which will come into effect from 5.00pm Fridays will continue till 6.00am Mondays only in ‘Category B’ districts. Likewise, night curfew will be in force as before in the 10 districts coming under ‘Category B’.

Bus, taxi and auto-rickshaw services will resume across the state. Buses will ply only with seating capacity and no standing passenger will be allowed to travel, Mohapatra said. No bus services will be allowed in Puri till July 25 in view of Rath Yatra.

Gyms, beauty parlours, spas and salons are allowed to remain open in strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. Schools, cinema halls, parks, exhibitions and malls will remain closed across the state.

Restrictions on marriage ceremonies and funerals will continue to be in force as before. Restaurants have been allowed takeaways only.

‘Category A’ districts: Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

‘Category B’ districts: Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

