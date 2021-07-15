Paralakhemundi: A day after father of the deceased Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra accused his daughter-in-law to be involved in the alleged murder of his son, police Thursday booked the deceased’s wife and two others in connection with the case.

Father of the deceased official Wednesday accused the latter’s wife and a senior forest official of killing the ACF over some issue.

According to a source, police have registered a murder case against three accused persons namely Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, Paralakhemundi divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and cook who was present at home on that day.

Also read: Odisha bandh called by Left parties peaceful; partly disrupts civic life

Soumya’s father had lodged an FIR with Paralakhemundi police over e-mail and a case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), following which the police have launched a probe, an official said.

It was alleged in the FIR that the complainant’s daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati and DFO Behera had a role to play in the murder of Soumya.

Meanwhile, both accused Bidya Bharati and Behera have refuted the charges.

“There was no feud between myself and my late husband. We had a very good relationship. No official had any role to play in his death,” Bidya Bharati said earlier after breaking her silence over the matter.

Notably, Soumya had sustained severe burn injuries July 11 night, although his wife was at home. Later, he was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with 90 per cent burns. He was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment Tuesday, July 13.

PNN