Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,085 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,58,059. While the number of positive cases reported July 19 was 1,648, it was 2,215 July 18. The active caseload in the state now stands at 20,168 while it was 20,387 July 19. Out of the 2,085 new infections, 1,198 were reported from quarantine centres while 887 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 528 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 210 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 230 and 335 new cases respectively July 19.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Bhadrak (173), Jajpur (132), Balasore (113), Jagatsinghpur (108), Puri (106), Kendrapara (94), Mayurbhanj (84), Angul (73), Nayagarh (60), Dhenkanal (41), Sambalpur (36), Sundargarh (25), Keonjhar (24), Gajapati and Malkangiri (19 each), Nabarangpur and Kandhamal (18 each), Koraput (16), Bargarh (15), Rayagada and Ganjam (14 each), Kalahandi (10), Bolangir (seven), Nuapada (five), Subarnapur and Deogarh (four each), Boudh (three) and Jharsuguda (two),

The State Pool reported 110 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 44 July 19.

A total of 1,52,06,338 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,248.

Source: I&PR