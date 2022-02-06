Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 2,106 new Covid-19 cases, of which 324 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,66,811. Active caseload in the state now stands at 23,672.

Out of total 2,106 new infections, 1,229 were reported from quarantine centres while 877 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 2,603 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 429 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 219 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (97), Balasore (40), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (40), Bolangir (65), Boudh (55), Cuttack (145), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (61), Gajapati (64), Ganjam (35), Jagatsinghpur (32), Jajpur (53), Jharsuguda (56), Kalahandi (36), Kandhamal (44), Kendrapara (76), Keonjhar (40), Koraput (45), Malkangiri (7), Mayurbhanj (42), Nabarangpur (43), Nayagarh (70), Nuapada (38), Puri (34), Rayagada (43), Sambalpur (56) and Subarnapur (37).

The State Pool reported 78 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,79,96,514 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 5,376.

PNN