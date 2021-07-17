Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,182 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,52,111. The active caseload in the state now stands at 21,540. Out of the 2,182 new infections, 1,258 were reported from quarantine centres while 924 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 67 new fatalities as of Friday taking total tally in the state to 4,992 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 510 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 308 new infections.

Also read: Cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore seized in Koraput district

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (89), Balasore (161), Bargarh (15), Bhadrak (76), Bolangir (4), Boudh (6), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (70), Gajapati (4), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (87), Jajpur (175), Jharsuguda (9), Kalahandi (13), Kandhamal (14), Kendrapara (55), Keonjhar (44), Koraput (28), Malkangiri (25), Mayurbhanj (92), Nabarangpur (16), Nayagarh (75), Nuapada (2), Puri (94), Rayagada (22), Sambalpur (24), Subarnapur (13) and Sundargarh (54).

The State Pool reported 93 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,49,88,531 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,317.

PNN