Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,487 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,27,186. The active caseload in the state now stands at 28730. Out of the 2487 new infections, 1,428 were reported from quarantine centres while 1059 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 51 new fatalities taking total tally in the state to 4299 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Tuesday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 422 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 407 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (79), Balasore (157), Bargarh (22), Bhadrak (113), Bolangir (16), Boudh (12), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (59), Gajapati (11), Ganjam (14), Jagatsinghpur (126), Jajpur (202), Jharsuguda (12), Kalahandi (7), Kandhamal (23), Kendrapara (87), Keonjhar (68), Koraput (52), Malkangiri (54), Mayurbhanj (103), Nabarangpur (23), Nayagarh (80), Nuapada (5), Puri (154), Rayagada (26), Sambalpur (26), Subarnapur (14) and Sundargarh (28).

The State Pool reported 76 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 14188695 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3326.