Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 358 new Covid-19 cases, of which 47 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,34,634. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,119.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,282 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported five (05) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 358 new infections, 209 were reported from quarantine centres while 149 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 467 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 186 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore and Kendrapara (13 each), Jajpur and Mayurbhanj (11 each), Puri (nine), Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur (eight each), Gajapati (seven), Rayagada (five), Bolangir and Sambalpur (four each), Bargarh, Nayagarh and Sundargarh (three each), Koraput and Subarnapur (two each) and Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam and Keonjhar (one each).

The State Pool reported 46 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,10,06,042 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 535.

PNN