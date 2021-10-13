Malkangiri: Odisha Police DG Abhay Wednesday lauded the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel for the recent encounter of three Maoists in Malkangiri district.

The DGP said that a combing operation is underway in the area surrounding Tulasi hills under Mathili police limits of Malkangiri district following the encounter.

“Two men and a woman Maoist were killed in the joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Malkangiri and BSF,” Abhay said, revealing the identities of those gunned down.

All three Maoists killed in the encounter were of high ranks. Muka Sodi alias Anil alias Kishore, the ‘Area Committee Secretary’, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, while Chinna Rao had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. The female militant, Soni, had a bounty of Rs 4 lakh, the DGP informed.

They were part of the Darbha Divisional Committee of the CPI (Maoist), he added.

“An SLR rifle with three magazines, an INSAS with a magazine, an AK magazine, 59 rounds of SLR ammunitions, 21 INSAS ammunition, walky-talkies, electronic equipment, detonators, IEDs, remote controllers for IEDs, medicines and Maoist literature were recovered from them,” DIG (South Western Region) Rajesh Pandit said.

DGP Abhay appealed other active Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream of society for a better life.

During his visit to the district following the anti-Maoist operation, DGP Abhay held a meeting with several senior police and SOG officials and reviewed anti-Naxal operations. Intelligence Director Lalit Das, Intelligence IG Amitabh Thakur, Special Intelligence Wing DIG Anirudh Kumar Singh and Southern Range DIG Rajesh Pandit along with other officials accompanied the police chief during the tour.

PNN & Agencies