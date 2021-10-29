Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 365 new Covid-19 cases, of which 56 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,40,595. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,563.

Out of the 365 new infections, 212 were reported from quarantine centres while 153 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 412 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 157 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 34 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (2), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (7), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (4), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (13), Jajpur (10), Jharsuguda (3), Kalahandi (3), Kendrapara (20), Koraput (4), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (23), Nayagarh (1), Nuapada (3), Puri (10), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (10), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (8).

The State Pool reported 37 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,18,55,963 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 546.

PNN