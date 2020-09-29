Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,896 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on its official Twitter handle. With the discharge of the patients Tuesday, the number of recoveries in Odisha went up to 1,81, 481 and the current number of active cases now stand at 33, 314.

Khurda district continued to top the district list of recoveries with 657 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. Cuttack district also reported 442 recoveries with all being allowed to go home from their respective treatment facilities.

The other districts which reported recoveries in three figures are: Balasore (226), Angul (217), Puri (182), Jagatsinghpur (171), Mayurbhanj (162), Jajpur (153), Jharsuguda (151), Koraput (126), Sundargarh (119), Nayagarh (115), Kendrapara (112), Sambalpur (110) and Kalahandi (104).

Large numbers of recoveries were recorded from the following districts also. They are: Bargarh (97), Nabarangpur (76), Bhadrak (74), Malkangiri (72), Sonepur (70), Bolangir (68), Keonjhar (55), Nuapada (49), Dhenkanal (45), Ganjam and Kandhamal (40 each), Rayagada (25), Boudh (20), Gajapati (15) and Deogarh (12).

It should also be stated here that 91 patients belonging to the ‘State Pool’ also recovered from the disease. The ‘State Pool’ is made up of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, but do not belong to Odisha.

Earlier in the day, Odisha reported 3,067 new cases of COVID-19 infections. So in the last 24 hours the recovery rate has been higher than the number of people getting infected by the virus.

However, 15 new fatalities were reported Tuesday taking the death tally in Odisha to 828.