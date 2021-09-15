Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 457 new Covid-19 cases, of which 73 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,17,718. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,948.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,114 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (three), followed by Cuttack (two) and Jajpur (one).

Out of the 457 new infections, 265 were reported from quarantine centres while 192 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 428 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 207 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 44 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (28), Mayurbhanj (19), Jajpur (18), Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh (10 each), Ganjam (eight), Puri and Rayagada (seven each), Angul (five), Bargarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh (four each), Deogarh, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Sambalpur (three each), Jharsuguda (two) and Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Malkangiri (one each).

The State Pool reported 47 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,90,05,293 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 793.

PNN