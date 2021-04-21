Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,851 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,82,315. Active caseload in the state stands at 30,927. Out of the 4,851 new infections, 2,814 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,037 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 703 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 516 new infections.

A total of 97,06,949 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 1,740.

Also read: 50 more persons associated with Puri Jagannath temple test positive for COVID-19

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (111), Balasore (52), Bargarh (318), Bhadrak (73), Bolangir (227), Boudh (22), Cuttack (304), Deogarh (35), Dhenkanal (31), Gajapati (35), Ganjam (151), Jagatsinghpur (39), Jajpur (64), Jharsuguda (290), Kalahandi (79), Kandhamal (27), Kendrapara (58), Keonjhar (166), Koraput (62), Malkangiri (31), Mayurbhanj (78), Nabarangpur (194), Nayagarh (66), Nuapada (486), Puri (223), Rayagada (85), Sambalpur (171) and Subarnapur (9).

The State Pool reported 145 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN