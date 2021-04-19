Puri: At least 50 more persons associated with the Jagannath Temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) informed Monday.

According to SJTA Administrator (Development) Ajay Kumar Jena, 22 out of the total 50 infected are servitors and their family members, 19 are workers of the shoe stand and nine are employees of the SJTA.

Notably, Kumbh Mela in Haridwar could be a major factor responsible for resurge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Around 400 pilgrims from Odisha attended the event.

As many as 17 people have already returned to Puri from Kumbh Mela, of which two returnees have tested negative for COVID-19. The COVID test report of 13 returnees is awaited and two persons are yet to undergo the state government prescribed RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, the revised SOP for devotees visiting the temple has been enforced from Monday morning and negative COVID-19 reports are mandatory for devotees who are coming from outside.

PNN