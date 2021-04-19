Pipili: Major political parties in the state like BJD, BJP and Congress Monday intensified electioneering activities in Pipili Assembly Constituency following Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani’s release of formal notification for the rescheduled bypoll.

Even though local voters and political analysts await a fresh announcement of Congress MLA candidature by the party, the BJD and BJP have already fastened their belts.

Some intelligentsias have opined that a change in political equation is inevitable in the upcoming bypoll. After the recent demise of Congress fielded candidate Ajit Kumar Mangaraj due to COVID-19, the words ‘sympathy vote’ has come up in discussions.

Veteran leader of the party Suresh Kumar Routray has advocated for fielding Ajit’s wife as a fresh MLA candidate.

Speaking out his mind, the Jatni MLA said, “Ajit Babu’s wife is an educated and noble lady. She is very polished and gentle in her behaviour and is more popular in the Pipili Assembly Constituency segment. It will be better, if the Congress leadership nods for her.”

However, there are three more aspirants on the run, Routray added.

Notably, the Congress has to sound its candidate within the next seven days following the release of formal notification for the bypoll.

