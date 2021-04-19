Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to the state government Sushil Kumar Lohani Monday morning issued a formal notification for the Pipili bypoll which has been rescheduled to be conducted May 13.

Notably, rescheduling of the bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to COVID-19 a few days ago.

The CEO vide his Office notification (No.-100/OR-LA/3/2021, Dated 19th April, 2021) said, “WHEREAS, for the purpose of holding By-Election to the 110-Pipili Legislative Assembly-2021, the Election Commission had, by Notification issued under sub-section (1) of Section 150 and Sections 30 and 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) on 23rd March, 2021 and published in an ordinary issue of the Odisha Gazette on the said date, called upon By-Election to the 110-Pipili Legislative Assembly of Odisha to elect member, in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and of the rules made there under, and;

“WHEREAS, one contesting candidate, namely Sri Ajit Mangaraj from 110-Pipili Legislative Assembly set up by Indian National Congress, a recognised national party, died on 14th April, 2021, and;

“WHEREAS, in consequence thereof and in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 52 of Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Returning Officer of the said Assembly Constituency adjourned the poll to a date to be notified later, and reported the fact to the Election Commission;

“NOW, THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 52 read with Sections 30 and 56 of the said Act, the Election Commission, hereby

(A) Appoints, with respect to the said election from 110-Pipili Legislative Assembly Constituency:

the 26th April, 2021 (Monday) as the last date for making nominations; the 27th April, 2021 (Tuesday) as the date for scrutiny of nominations; the 29th April, 2021 (Thursday) as the last date for withdrawal of candidatures; the 13th May, 2021 (Thursday) as the date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken; the 18th May, 2021 (Tuesday) as the date before which the poll shall, if necessary, be taken on the date specified above for the election;

(B) Fixes the hours from 07.00 AM to 06.00 PM as the hours during which the poll shall, if necessary, be taken on the date specified above for the election.”

The other candidates in the fray for the Pipili bypoll are Biju Janata Dal candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashrit Pattanayak.

