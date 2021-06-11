Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 5,235 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,42,461. The active caseload in the state now stands at 66,226. Out of the new infections, 2,957 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,278 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 43 new fatalities as of Thursday taking total tally in the state to 3,210 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 726 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 557 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (394), Balasore (320), Mayurbhanj (285), Angul (277), Sundargarh (251), Kendrapara (237), Puri (234), Bhadrak (217), Nabarangpur (186), Jagatsinghpur (148), Dhenkanal (137), Nayagarh (132), Rayagada (129), Koraput (127), Bargarh (118), Keonjhar (115), Boudh (83), Ganjam (77), Sambalpur (66), Malkangiri (58), Kalahandi (48), Bolangir (41), Kandhamal (37), Subarnapur (34), Jharsuguda (27), Gajapati (23), Deogarh (14) and Nuapada (13).

The State Pool reported 124 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,25,23,241 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,299.

PNN