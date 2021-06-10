Bhubaneswar: As many as 800 cases pertaining to minor girl missing and kidnapping have been pending with the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar, DCP Umashankar Dash informed Thursday.

Besides, a number of other missing cases including ones relating to unidentified bodies have also been pending at different local police stations, the DCP added at a presser held here.

“During a review, we found around 800 minor girls missing cases have been registered in different police stations. These apart, missing reports, unknown body reports have also been filed many times. We have launched a special cell comprising an ACP, an inspector and two sub-inspectors to deal with these cases,” Dash said while adding that the cell has already rescued 30 minor girls from different locations of the state.

After the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves, the special cell would visit different schools and colleges for spreading awareness among girls. The cell would also advise on wide usage of social media in cases where many minor girls come in contact with their male counterparts and leave parents, the DCP informed.

PNN